Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLG. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $81,687.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

CVLG stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $707.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Covenant Logistics Group

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

