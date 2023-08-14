Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,184 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPTN

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.