Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $36,000 Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

