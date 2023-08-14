Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $232,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. DexCom makes up 3.5% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in DexCom by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at $15,694,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,959 shares of company stock worth $1,537,189 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $113.17. The company had a trading volume of 178,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.94 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 129.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

View Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.