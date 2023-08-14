Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Gentherm comprises about 1.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 90.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 192.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Gentherm Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of THRM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.18 and a beta of 1.35. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

