Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Sells 8,920 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.88% of Caesarstone worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Caesarstone by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Caesarstone by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Caesarstone by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.77. 4,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.56. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.43 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTE. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

