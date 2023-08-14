Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,616 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 2.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Curtiss-Wright worth $29,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.42. 5,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,674. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

