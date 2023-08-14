Global Value Investment Corp. Buys 5,115 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 5,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,169.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 243 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404.54.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 3,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $20,094.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $42,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 3,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $19,652.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 600 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $3,444.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 6,085 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $33,284.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. 13,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.98. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

