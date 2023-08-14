Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 130.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $284.72 million, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,113,685 shares in the company, valued at $25,512,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

