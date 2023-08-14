Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stake Increased by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 3.5% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 834,330 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 224,542 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,908,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,810 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

