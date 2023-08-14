Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.