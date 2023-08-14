GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $419.82 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $46.92 or 0.00159713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $419.82 million and $13.74 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,321,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,947,951 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

