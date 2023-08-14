Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. APA comprises approximately 1.6% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

APA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. 426,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,627,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.