Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases 2,002 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.70. 179,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,258. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

