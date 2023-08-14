Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Raises Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,072,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 58,163 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

PR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.29. 764,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 4.50.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

