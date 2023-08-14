Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$95.75.

Several research firms have commented on GRT.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

GRT.UN opened at C$74.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.03. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$88.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.65%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

