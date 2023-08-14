Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Graph Blockchain Price Performance
OTCMKTS:REGRF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Monday. 178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,947. Graph Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
Graph Blockchain Company Profile
