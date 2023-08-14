Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $9.02

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $9.53. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 500 shares.
Gray Television Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $915.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
