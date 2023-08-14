Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 868 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 189,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.