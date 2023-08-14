Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 132.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 162,417 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 30.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 51,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,284. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $82.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.