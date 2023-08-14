Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 111.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 867.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $690.60. 22,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,574. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $706.70 and a 200 day moving average of $687.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.