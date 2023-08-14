Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $8.13 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Visa stock opened at $240.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

