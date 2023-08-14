Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 931,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,598,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 832.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 429,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 383,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $5,153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:UAUG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.30. 74,317 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

