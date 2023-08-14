Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 12,761 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,761 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.8% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after acquiring an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Linde by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 526,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

LIN traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $380.59. 39,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

