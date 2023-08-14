Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 177,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $55,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $55.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

