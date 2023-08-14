Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$39.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.60. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$27.99 and a 12-month high of C$40.75. The firm has a market cap of C$37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$2,391,204.58. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

