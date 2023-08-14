Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

