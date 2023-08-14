Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $95.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
