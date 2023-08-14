Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 260.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Grifols worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after purchasing an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Grifols by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,575,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after buying an additional 832,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 80,729 shares during the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 84,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

