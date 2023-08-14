Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.
NYSE PAC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.61. 5,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.34 and its 200-day moving average is $183.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $2.1661 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
