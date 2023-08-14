Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 54,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.61. 5,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.34 and its 200-day moving average is $183.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $2.1661 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.