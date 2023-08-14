Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.6 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
Shares of GUZOF stock remained flat at C$2.70 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.53. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of C$1.47 and a 1-year high of C$2.86.
About Grupo Herdez
