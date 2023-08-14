Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.6 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

Shares of GUZOF stock remained flat at C$2.70 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.53. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of C$1.47 and a 1-year high of C$2.86.

About Grupo Herdez

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

