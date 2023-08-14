Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

GCG.A traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching C$41.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$24.50 and a 12 month high of C$47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.59. The company has a market cap of C$975.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.07.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

