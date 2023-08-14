GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Position Boosted by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. GXO Logistics makes up 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 373.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.41.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 171,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.