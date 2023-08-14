HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 516,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,368 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.72. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HONE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

