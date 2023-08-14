Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 7,779 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

