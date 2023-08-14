Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 5,470 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,008,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,932,000 after buying an additional 34,697 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 48.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,730. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

