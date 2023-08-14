Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $12.99 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 467.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 170.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $425.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,768. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research upped their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

