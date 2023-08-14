Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $21.24 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,757 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.12. The stock had a trading volume of 777,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,378. The stock has a market cap of $253.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

