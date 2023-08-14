Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $25.55 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $330.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

