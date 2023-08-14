Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $7.98 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded up $8.73 on Monday, reaching $566.17. The stock had a trading volume of 373,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,889. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $562.15 and a 200-day moving average of $496.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $137,176.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,831,139 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.