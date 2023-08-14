Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 8,753 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,292 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.00. 1,734,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,092,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day moving average is $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

