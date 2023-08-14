Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,858. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.54.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.