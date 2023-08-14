Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $735,431,120,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.16. 2,805,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,406,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $312.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.