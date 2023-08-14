Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:HVT.A remained flat at $34.19 on Monday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $559.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.20. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $37.62.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

