Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 37400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.90%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

