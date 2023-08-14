Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 37400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.90%.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
