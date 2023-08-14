HC Wainwright Cuts Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target to $20.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RANI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ RANI opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $207.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 317,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 114.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

