HC Wainwright Cuts Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target to $20.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 376.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RANI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 317,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 114.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.
About Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
