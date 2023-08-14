HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut BioCardia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
BioCardia Stock Down 1.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioCardia by 50.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 4.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 343,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioCardia by 93.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 4th quarter worth $1,244,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
