HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday.

Get Equillium alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EQ

Equillium Trading Down 0.6 %

Equillium stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,524. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Equillium will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equillium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQ. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equillium by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Equillium by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Equillium in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

(Get Free Report)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.