HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MLTX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 141,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.43.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

