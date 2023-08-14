HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 439.79% from the stock’s previous close.

GROY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a $2.85 price objective on Gold Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.85 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.37.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 116,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $234.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.88. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 464.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,241,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

